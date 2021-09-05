RioDeFi Price Tops $0.0503 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.82 or 0.00832597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047735 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

