RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Qorvo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Qorvo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Qorvo by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.36. The stock had a trading volume of 947,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,331. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

