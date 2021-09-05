RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $81,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. 2,922,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

