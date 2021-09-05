RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 10.48% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Shares of RFEU stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $79.96.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.