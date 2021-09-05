RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $145.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,266 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $145,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,950. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

