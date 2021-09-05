RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 9,562 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 0.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $40,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 218,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

