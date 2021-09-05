RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE RIV opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

