Robert W. Baird Boosts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $90.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Asana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of ASAN opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -63.41. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 166,632 shares valued at $10,532,218. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Asana by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

