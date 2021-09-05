Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.44.

Shares of CTAS opened at $396.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $399.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

