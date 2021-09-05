Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDYA stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $952.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

