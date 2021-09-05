Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$106.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$101.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$102.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$91.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46.
In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Insiders sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 in the last 90 days.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.