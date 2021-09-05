Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$106.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$101.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$102.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$91.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Insiders sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 in the last 90 days.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

