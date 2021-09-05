Royal Bank of Canada Buys 583 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 511.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QAD were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.12 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.01 and a beta of 1.31.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

