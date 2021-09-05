Royal Bank of Canada Has $38,000 Stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 88.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hanger were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanger by 29.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.54 million, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

