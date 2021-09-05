Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $244,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

