Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 4,384 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,145,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,383,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

