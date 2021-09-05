Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 190.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 834,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,984 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 6.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 240,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 7.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 166,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $30.42 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $515.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

