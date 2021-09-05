Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 314,387 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $967.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

