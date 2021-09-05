Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,342 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NewAge were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NewAge by 515.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NewAge by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NewAge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 176,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBEV shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NewAge stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $246.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. NewAge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NewAge Profile

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

