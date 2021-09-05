Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $191,000.

OTCMKTS:VTIQU opened at $9.84 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

