Royal Bank of Canada Trims Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Target Price to C$0.25

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NCU. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$0.18.

NCU opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$174.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

