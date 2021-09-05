Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$140.56.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$129.48 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$134.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$122.14. The firm has a market cap of C$184.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

