Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.15. 3,185,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

