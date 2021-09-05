Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Royal Mail stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 494.90 ($6.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,256. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.40 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 524.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 935.36.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

