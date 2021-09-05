RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.66 ($64.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.