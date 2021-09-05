Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Reaches $0.0001

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $428,175.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.82 or 0.00832597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047735 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

