Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 234,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Unisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $931,358. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

