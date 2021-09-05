Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.70 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 986.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,797,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock worth $36,941,301 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

MPWR opened at $502.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $504.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

