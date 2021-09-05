S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

SCPPF stock remained flat at $$10.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,586. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

