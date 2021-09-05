S4FE Market Cap Tops $5.65 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, S4FE has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. S4FE has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $748.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get S4FE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.30 or 0.00802023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047181 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.