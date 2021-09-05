Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

SAFE opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,801,326. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,426 shares of company stock worth $4,185,094 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.