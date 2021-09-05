salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,245 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

