salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.92.
CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
