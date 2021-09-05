salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.92.

CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

