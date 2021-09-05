Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

