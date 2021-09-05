Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,229,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

