Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.97 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

