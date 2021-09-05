Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a C$168.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$159.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.40.

Shares of CNR opened at C$159.01 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$160.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$135.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

