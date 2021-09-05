Sarah Ryan Purchases 3,000 Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) Stock

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) insider Sarah Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$23.87 ($17.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,610.00 ($51,150.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from OZ Minerals’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.74%. OZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

