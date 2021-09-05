Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading Up 18.7% This Week

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00007807 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $56.76 million and $5.04 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00065990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00153434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00224836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.73 or 0.07605015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,703.72 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.14 or 0.00970531 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,088 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

