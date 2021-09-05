SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.