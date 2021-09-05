Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 47.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $18,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

