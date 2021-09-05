Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.41. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

