Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 21.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.38 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

