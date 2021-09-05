Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,169 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.