Sei Investments Co. Sells 41,982 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,982 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of KT worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KT by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KT opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

