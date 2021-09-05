Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

SMTC stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

