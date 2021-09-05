Sentivate Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $36.56 million and $4.66 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00126596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00829805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

