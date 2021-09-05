Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Major Shareholder Sells $992,712.78 in Stock

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 180,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $992,712.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Martha Stewart sold 10,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $35,338.12.
- On Friday, June 4th, Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $32,220.00.
Shares of Sequential Brands Group stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.
About Sequential Brands Group
Sequential Brands Group, Inc engages in promoting, marketing, and licensing portfolio of consumer brands. It provides fashion, home, athletic, and lifestyle categories, including Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe’s Jeans, Heelys, and GAIAM. It offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.