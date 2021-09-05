Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Major Shareholder Sells $992,712.78 in Stock

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 180,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $992,712.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Martha Stewart sold 10,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $35,338.12.

On Friday, June 4th, Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $32,220.00.

Shares of Sequential Brands Group stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Sequential Brands Group worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc engages in promoting, marketing, and licensing portfolio of consumer brands. It provides fashion, home, athletic, and lifestyle categories, including Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe’s Jeans, Heelys, and GAIAM. It offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.