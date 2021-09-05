SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.15. SFL also reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. B. Riley upped their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 895,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SFL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

