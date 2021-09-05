Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) were down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$20.17 and last traded at C$20.38. Approximately 39,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 67,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$757.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.61.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total transaction of C$27,197.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$345,403.68. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at C$897,639.80.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

