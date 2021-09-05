Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 1.6% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

